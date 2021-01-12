Agreement on who gets what from EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility

1.25 billion euro will go to the Federal Government with Wallonia receiving 1.48 billion euro, the Francophone language community 495 million euro, the Brussels-Capital Region 395 million euro and the German Language Community 50 million euro. The Flemish government had hoped to be given 3 billion euro but has had to settle for much less.

The Federal Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal, photo above left) told VRT News that "This is an important step in our economic recovery strategy. Everyone knows that our economy has been hit particularly hard. This investment plan will make our economy stronger and above all help it to renew. Above all this is about investment in digitalisation, sustainability, and productivity”, Mr De Croo said.

The Federal PM added that projects that will be funded by the EU cash are ready to start. “Now the various governments will say which projects are the most important to them. At a federal level Secretary of State Thomas Dermine (Francophone socialist) will ensure that there is coherence. For example, if the federal level decides to invest in railways we will have to check that this ties in with what the federal entities are doing with regard to transport”.

Mr De Croo added that he hopes the EU funding will also serve to encourage private investment in our economy.