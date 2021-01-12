COVID-19: hospitalisations and deaths continue to fall

The figures for the average number of positive tests each day between 2 and 8 January are up by 27% on the previous week. However, the week between 26 December and 1 January included a public holiday and people were less inclined to get tested. Furthermore, during the week between 2 and 8 January many thousands of people returned to Belgium from Red Zone countries and were tested for coronavirus. These two factors combined mean that the average number of coronavirus tests carried out between each day 2 and 8 January was 59% higher than what it was during the previous week.

The Ghent University (UGent) statistician Bart Mesuere says that the big increase (+59%) in the number of coronavirus tests carried out makes it difficult to interpret the figures on the number of people testing positive. Dr Mesuere says that currently the only objective indicator is the number of COVID-19 patients in our country’s hospitals, and this is still falling.