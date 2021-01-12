Playing card manufacturer makes masks
Flemish playing card manufacturer Cartamundi in Turnhout (Antwerp Province) has just started production of FFP2 and FFP3 face masks. The masks provide added safety and are intended for care workers and vulnerable people.
Cartamundi normally produces playing cards and board games. As there is such demand for this type of face covering the company has created a spin-off Medimundi. The production line has been adapted to allow mask production. The masks have been developed in conjunction with Antwerp University.