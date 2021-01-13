Brussels Region invests billion euros in Brussels local transport

“The investment is more than needed to cope with the increased number of journeys during recent years” says MIVB’s An Van Hamme.

“Extra buses have already been ordered. New hybrid buses will arrive in the course of the year. The first new tram models are on the way too, while eleven new metro trains will be taken into service in 2021. This will allow us to increase the frequency of journeys.”

The MIVB has pencilled in a half a billion euros for these investments, while the rest of the cash will be spent on new lines to new destinations as well as works on the North Station interchange.