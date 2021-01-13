Environment
Xinhua News Agency.All Rights Reserved

Corona latest: more cases, more tests

On average during the week to 9 January 2,070 people a day tested positive for coronavirus.  The figure is up 30% on the week, but there was far more testing than during the previous week that included the New Year’s Day holiday.

Colin Clapson

In the week to 9 January on average 42,900 tests were carried out each day.  That’s 69% more than the previous week.  5.4% of tests are coming back positive.

In the week to 12 January on average 124 patients a day were hospitalised with Covid.  The figure is down 6% on the week.  On Tuesday 130 patients were hospitalised. 196 people were discharged.

1,960 patients with Covid are being treated in hospital.  356 are in critical care; 197 on a ventilator.

In the week to 9 January on average 51 people with Covid died each day.  The figure is down by a quarter on the week.

Top stories