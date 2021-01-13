Corona latest: more cases, more tests

In the week to 9 January on average 42,900 tests were carried out each day. That’s 69% more than the previous week. 5.4% of tests are coming back positive.

In the week to 12 January on average 124 patients a day were hospitalised with Covid. The figure is down 6% on the week. On Tuesday 130 patients were hospitalised. 196 people were discharged.

1,960 patients with Covid are being treated in hospital. 356 are in critical care; 197 on a ventilator.

In the week to 9 January on average 51 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down by a quarter on the week.