Corona vaccine: high risk patients identified
Belgium’s High Council for Health has finalised a list of diseases that prove to be an extra risk with regard to coronavirus. People with any one of these ailments will be next in line for a corona vaccine jab after care home residents and health care workers. Broadly speaking we are talking about people who are obese, have diabetes, high blood pressure or any chronic lung, kidney, heart or liver diseases as well as cancer patients.
GPs will use a computer programme to decide which patients qualify. The procedure should be complete by March, when patients at risk will get their jab.