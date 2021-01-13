Expats leave their mark in corona figures
Statistician Bart Meseure of Ghent University says the latest figures show Brussels is out of synch with the rest of the country when it comes to the rise in the number of new cases. Returning travellers and expats are clearly visible in the figures.
A 115% increase in new coronavirus cases in the Belgian and Flemish capital has been recorded in recent days. That works out at 270 new cases a day.
Admittedly, the number of tests being carried out across the Brussels Region has also increased exponentially. Around New Year’s only 2,000 tests a day were performed. This has now risen to 7,000 a day in the latest figures.
New infections are primarily being recorded in low age groups: among children, teenagers, people in their twenties and thirties. Returning travellers and expats are also leaving their mark.
“The percentage of positive tests remains low and under 5% in Brussels” says Bart Meseure, though hospitalisations have risen 17%.