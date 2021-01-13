Expats leave their mark in corona figures

A 115% increase in new coronavirus cases in the Belgian and Flemish capital has been recorded in recent days. That works out at 270 new cases a day.

Admittedly, the number of tests being carried out across the Brussels Region has also increased exponentially. Around New Year’s only 2,000 tests a day were performed. This has now risen to 7,000 a day in the latest figures.

New infections are primarily being recorded in low age groups: among children, teenagers, people in their twenties and thirties. Returning travellers and expats are also leaving their mark.

“The percentage of positive tests remains low and under 5% in Brussels” says Bart Meseure, though hospitalisations have risen 17%.