Podium 19 is new Flemish arts channel
Flemish art centres supported by VRT have joined forces to launch a new TV channel: Podium 19. The new channel that is the result of intense co-operation across the cultural sector becomes operational next week and will broadcast programmes Thursday through Sunday.
Every day two different productions will premiere: concerts, theatre performances, opera and dance. The channel has been created because seeing new productions in theatres and the like is currently not possible due to corona restrictions. The channel is available to people with a cable TV subscription and can be watched on demand via VRTNU, VRT’s iPlayer. The station will remain on the air at least until 30 April.