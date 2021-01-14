Fall in number of hospital admissions grinding to a halt

In the week to 10 January on average 2,083 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is up 28% on the week. 670,000 people have now tested positive for the virus in Belgium.

Over the same period on average 43,700 tests a day were carried out. The figure is up 69% on the week. 5.4% of tests are coming back positive.

In the week to 13 January on average 125 people with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 4% on the week compared to reductions of 6%, 9% and 12% in the previous days.

On Wednesday 144 people were hospitalised with Covid. 170 patients were discharged.

1,937 corona patients are currently in hospital. 360 are in critical care; 184 on a ventilator.

In the week to 10 January on average 53 people with Covid died each day. That’s down 19% on the week. The death toll now stands at 20,250.