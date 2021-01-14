Sleet and snow across many parts of Flanders
It’s become pretty unusual but we are being treated to sleet and snow today. North-western parts were affected first with the snow heading in a south westerly direction across the country. Southern parts of West and East Flanders as well as Flemish Brabant bore the brunt of the snowfall.
There was even a thin layer of snow on the beach at Ostend (West Flanders - above).
These videos show the situation early this morning in Geraardsbergen and Schendelbeke in southern East Flanders and in Hamme - further east in the province.
Antwerp and Limburg are set to escape the fun, though in other parts sleet and snow could continue all day until midnight.
Roads may be slippery in places and the Flemish Roads Agency has issued a warning, but no major problems have been reported. First snow fell on ground at positive temperatures, though in the course of the day temperatures could fall resulting in black ice.
Gritting services are on stand-by.
Drier conditions are expected tonight, though light snowfall could continue on the French border for a while. Lows of -6°C. Freezing conditions are forecast for Friday morning. It’s mainly cloudy with highs just above zero in Flanders.
This map shows the amount of snow expected.