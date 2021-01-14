Sleet and snow across many parts of Flanders

Antwerp and Limburg are set to escape the fun, though in other parts sleet and snow could continue all day until midnight.

Roads may be slippery in places and the Flemish Roads Agency has issued a warning, but no major problems have been reported. First snow fell on ground at positive temperatures, though in the course of the day temperatures could fall resulting in black ice.

Gritting services are on stand-by.

Drier conditions are expected tonight, though light snowfall could continue on the French border for a while. Lows of -6°C. Freezing conditions are forecast for Friday morning. It’s mainly cloudy with highs just above zero in Flanders.

This map shows the amount of snow expected.

