SA variant makes first showing, UK variant 'circulating in the community'

Leuven virologist Marc Van Ranst says the British variant is clearly on the march in Belgium. “The number of cases started growing at the end of 2020. It occurs among people who travelled and people who did not. It is starting to circulate. The first case of the South African variant was diagnosed in a patient from West Flanders, who had not travelled”.

“Everybody is worried because they are more contagious. The measures we have to keep variants out at the minute are insufficient, but we need to try. This is the beginning. The British variant is not yet the dominant variant. We need to ensure people travelling to Belgium for under 48 hours are tested and quarantine. Stricter checks are needed at the border. Many counties are realising this.”