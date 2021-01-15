"At this rate measures won’t be relaxed before the beginning of March” says virus expert

He added that the rise had for the most part been caused by people returning to Belgium from trips abroad. Professor Van Gucht’s Francophone counterpart Yves Van Laethem told the press conference that Belgium is doing far better than its neighbours in containing the spread of the virus.

However, “The balance between the severity of the measures and the level at which the virus is able to circulate remains delicate”, Professor Van Gucht warned.

"We have reached a plateau at which the impact on our health care system remains high”.

With the fall in the number of people with COVID-19 that are being admitted to hospital now slowing, it is likely to take longer before the stated aim is reached of getting hospital admissions below 75/day. Only then will any relaxation of the restrictions currently in force be considered.

"At the current rate this won’t be before the beginning of March”, Professor Van Gucht said.