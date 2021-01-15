COVID-19: Number of positive tests up, hospitalisations and deaths down

During the week from 5 to 11 January an average of 2,086 people tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium each day. This is a rise of 24% on the 7-day rolling average for the week from 29 December to 4 January. Between 5 and 11 January and average of 43,300 people were tested for coronavirus each day. This is 61% more than was the case during the week from 29 December to 4 January. The percentage of those tested that test positive for coronavirus now stands at 5.3%. Up until now 672,000 people in Belgium have tested positive for coronavirus.

During the week from 7 to 13 January an average of 122 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is a fall of 7% compared with the previous week. There are currently 1,908 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. 360 of these are on intensive care wards and 184 are on ventilators.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying each day continues to fall. During the week from 5 to 11 January an average of 53 with COVID-19 died in Belgium every day. This is down 18% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now the virus has claimed the lives of 20,294 people in Belgium.