Excess mortality in 2020 caused by COVID-19 and the heatwave in August
During 2020 a total of 126,000 people died in Belgium. The figures are an estimate of the number of deaths in the country that was made by the public health science institute Sciensano. The figures are 17,966 (16.6%) more than the number of deaths (108,000) expected in Belgium during an average year.
The excess mortality is attributed to three main factors: the two wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the heatwave during August of last year.
The total number of deaths caused by COVID-19 and the heatwave (21,123) are higher than excess mortality in 2020 (17,966). This is due the lockdown measures resulting in a reduction in the number flu deaths and deaths in road traffic accidents.