From Roeselare to Tongeren: 94 coronavirus vaccination centres to open across Flanders
The 94 locations have been announced at which Flemings will be able to get vaccinated once the second phase of the vaccination programme gets under way. The centres such be ready by mid-February when the mass vaccination of the over 65’s and people over the age of 45 that have underlying health issues gets underway.
The map below shows the location of the vaccination centres in the 5 Flemish provinces and Brussels.
The only uncertainty is regarding residents of Bierbeek, Oud-Heverlee and Lubbeek. The might be vaccinated in the Brabanthal in Leuven or an addition vaccination centre might be set up in the De Roosenberg community centre in Oud-Heverlee.