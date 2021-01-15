Stricter measures for train and coach passengers entering Belgium from the UK

The strain is more contagious that many other strains of the various and is believed to be a contributing factor the very high COVID-19 infections rates currently in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The new measures stipulate that coach and train passengers entering Belgium from a non-Schengen, country will now have to fill in a Passenger Locator Form regardless of how long they have been outside Belgium or how long they intend to remain in the country.

Previously, people entering Belgium from abroad only had to fill in a Passenger Locator Form if they had spent more than 48 hours there. While this rule will remain unchanged for Schengen countries such as our neighbours France, The Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg, those entering Belgium aboard the Eurostar or aboard a coach from a country outside the Schengen Zone will now have to all fill in the PLF form.

In addition to this all travellers entering the country from an area that colours red on the coronavirus infection rate map and don’t have their main residence here will now have to provide a negative coronavirus tests before they are allowed into the country.