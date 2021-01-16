Between 2 and 8cm of snow across the country

As is often the case when there are wintery conditions, Saturday’s snow and ice has led to a number of accidents. The first accidents were reported in the west of the country where the snow started falling first. At the coastal village of Oostduinkerke tram services were disrupted at around 12 noon due to an accident. A car veered off the road and onto the tram tracks at the junction of the Albert I-laan and the Cottagelaan. No one was injured and the police had the car towed away.

Elsewhere, in West Flanders a 4x4 left the road and ended up in a ditch at Alveringem. One of the women in the car was injured and was taken to hospital.