Code Yellow warning issued for slippery conditions

Teams of gritters from the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency were out on the region’s roads on Friday night. They will continue their work on Saturday and will be at hand to clear snow where necessary. Wet conditions can serve to wash away the salt the gritting teams have applied to road surfaces. This coupled with the fact that it is difficult to predict the intensity of the snowfall means that means that that the gritting teams face a challenging day, a Highways and Traffic Agency spokesperson told VRT News.

A total of 314 gritter lorries are ready to keep the region’s main roads and motorways free of snow and ice. Bicycle lanes will also be treated. So far this winter the Flemish Highways and Traffic Agency has used 9,300 tonnes of salt to treat the region’s roads.

From Saturday evening the snow will turn to rain in the west. Central areas will see rain during Saturday night. The Code Yellow warning remains in force until 10am.