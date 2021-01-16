Coronavirus: rise in the number people testing positive now slowing

During the week from 9 to 15 January the number of people with COVID-19 that were admitted to hospital averaged at 121 per day. This is a fall of 7% on the figures for the week from 2 to 8 January when there were on average 130 hospital admission per day. On Friday 15 January 134 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 151 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,877 COVID-19 patients being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 343 are on intensive care wards and 193 patients are on ventilators.

The average number of deaths has remained more or less stable in recent days. During the week from 6 to 12 January and average of 52 people with COVID-19 died in Belgium each day. This is down 17.4% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when an average of 62 people/day died after having contacted the virus.

During the week from 6 to 12 January an average of 2,037 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is up 17% on the average of 1,822 positive coronavirus tests each day during the week from 30 December to 5 January. Of those tested for coronavirus between 6 and 12 January 5.2% tested positive for the virus.