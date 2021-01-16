New walkway at Federal Parliament inaugurated on Friday

It is raised above the Leuvenseweg and links the first floor of the Parliament Building with the second floor of the Forum Building that hosts a number of select committees.

The circular construction is encased in polished aluminium and was designed by the architects’ bureau Office Kersten Geers David Van Severen. The walkway cost around 1 million euro to build and work on its construction took two years.

The walkway is not accessible to the public.