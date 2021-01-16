Pfizer to supply 40,000 fewer vaccines than had been expected next week

Normally Pfizer should have delivered 100,000 doses of the vaccine to Belgium next week. However, now just 60,000 doses will be delivered. Pfizer has promised to make up for next week’s shortfall from mid-February. After next week Belgium can expect 100,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine every week.

An FAGG spokesperson told VRT News that the number of doses of the vaccine that Pfizer is able to supply is evolving all the time. Initially, the company had said that it could provide Belgium with 87,500 doses per week. It then revised this up to 100,000 doses per week. Now it has announced that next week it will only be able to supply 60,000 doses.

On Friday afternoon it was reported that production of the vaccine was being scaled down temporarily to allow Pfizer to be able to carry out the modifications necessary to increase production capacity. Pfizer needs to increase its production capacity as the European Union has ordered 300 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 7.5 million of which will be destined for Belgium. Belgium can expect 4.4 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be delivered here during the second quarter of this year.