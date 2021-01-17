16-year-old boy dies after car crashes into tree

A 16-year-old boy has died after the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree in the Flemish Brabant village of Leefdaal on Sunday morning. The two other people in the car, both of whom minors, were injured in the crash. They were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is described as not being life-threatening. The dead boy is from the East Flemish town of Sint-Niklaas. None of those in the car had consumed alcohol or drugs. The accident happened at around 6am on Sunday morning. The circumstances surrounding the accident are currently the subject of an investigation by the Leuven Judicial Authorities.