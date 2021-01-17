One ticket for all 4 public transport operators in and around Brussels

However, services to and from Brussels Airport at Zaventem are not included in the new (season) ticket.

The one fits all ticket will make life easier for those that use public transport in and around Brussels and give them the freedom to choose the mode of public transport that is best for them without having to keep multi-journey tickets from two, three or even four different public transport operators in their purses or wallets.

The idea is to encourage people in Brussels and those that live and/or work in the Flemish municipalities that surround the capital to make greater use of public transport. In December the Belgian rail operator NMBS launched its new transport plan. In the plan greater consideration has been given to connectivity with other modes of public transport that are provided by MIVB, De Lijn and TEC. Early morning and late evening services have also been increased.



Within the area covered by the Bupass XL zone, the are 52 railway stations and more than 2,800 bus, tram and metro stops. A 1 journey ticket within the Brupass XL Zone will cost 3 euro with 10-journey ticket costing 20 euro. The Brupass XL is also available as a monthly and annual season ticket.