Outbreak of British coronavirus variant in West Flemish village

In recent weeks the number of coronavirus infections in Houthulst has been rising rapidly. Fears that the British variant of the virus could be present there were confirmed on Sunday morning. As a precautionary measure the municipal authorities had already banned all social activities in Houthulst. However, for the time being at least all schools, crèches and medical support services remain open.

Mr Hindryckx told VRT News that “The cause of the outbreak is still unknown, but we all are doing all we can with regard to contact tracing. The people that have tested positive will have to remain in quarantine for 10 days rather than the normal 7 days”.

The Mayor has also asked the Provincial Governor to request assistance from the military for the care home. “The forms were filled in on Friday. Hopefully we can deploy 4 or 5 military personnel at the care home from Tuesday”, Mayor Hindryckx told VRT News.