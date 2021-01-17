Police warn quad bikers and cyclists to steer clear of disused railway

Police in Hainaut Province have appealed to quad bikers and cyclists to stay away from a section of disused railway line in the north of the province. The appeal comes after a quad biker was injured on Saturday. The quad biker was injured after colliding with a section of rope or cable that had been tied between two trees on each side of the disused railway in an apparent attempt to injure quad bikers, trial bikers and/or cyclists. The quad biker was able to make it home. However, he was unable to tell police exactly where the rope or cable was. Consequently, the police advise that anyone other than walkers steer clear of the disused railway until the cable or rope is located.