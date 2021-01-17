Rise in number of people testing positive for coronavirus slows further

During the week from 10 to 16 January an average of 116 people with coronavirus were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 14% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (3 to 9 January) when an average of 155 COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. On Saturday 16 January 100 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals, 166 were discharged. There are currently 1,818 patients with COVID-19 being cared for in Belgian hospitals, 353 of whom are on intensive care wards. 188 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

The average daily death toll also continues to fall. During the week from 7 to 13 January an average of 50 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 15.8% lower than the 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths between 31 December and 6 January when an average of 70 people per day died of the virus.

During the week from 7 to 13 January an average of 1,997 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 11% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week (31 December to 6 January) when an average of 1,799 people tested positive for the virus each day.

During the week from 7 to 13 January an average of 45,500 people were tested for coronavirus each day, 36% more than during the previous week. Of those tested between 7 and 13 January, 5% tested positive for coronavirus.