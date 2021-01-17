Verdict on Pfizer’s communication strategy: “Could do better”

During the past few days there has been much discussion about the supply of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine. Pfizer announced that it was temporarily cutting back production of the vaccine in order to carry out work at its production facility that will once completed allow it to scale up production.

Initial figures suggested that Belgium would receive 40,000 fewer doses of the vaccine next week than had been originally planned. However, on Saturday evening it emerged that only 7,000 fewer doses of the vaccine than planned will be delivered to Belgium during next week. Pfizer was slammed for its lack of clarity.

However, Professor Van Damme stresses that “We should focus on the good news”. Pierre Van Damme is a vaccines expert and a member of the Vaccination Task Force. On Saturday evening the Task Force met to discuss eventual modifications to the vaccination plans in the light of Pfizer’s announcement.

"It is only 7,000 less rather than 40,000 and it is the intention to scale up production so that in time more vaccines can be supplied”, Professor Van Damme told De zevende dag.



He added that there is something to be learned from the events of the past few days. "The communication was unfortunate, and it could have been more prompt and clearer. In 24 hours, a lot of people have got together and met to for example draw up a new timetable. This is asking a lot”.

By the same token Professor Van Damme believes that we should always remain flexible during the vaccination campaign.

"It is not easy because you always have to set a whole mechanism in motion, but it will happen again. If a batch is rejected or if you find that you can get six doses out of a bottle rather than five. This won’t be the last time that we have to step up”.

There are currently 127,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine stored in special ultra-low temperature freezers at vaccination hubs across Belgium. Why can’t they be used to speed up the vaccination programme?

"The stock will be as good as exhausted by the end of next week”, Professor Van Damme explained.

He went on to say that the vaccination process started slowly but is now speeding up. Furthermore, in Belgium were indeed to have received 40,000 fewer doses of the vaccine next week we would have been glad that were still had stocks from previous deliveries in storage at the vaccine hubs.