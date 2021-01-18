24,000 passengers arriving at Zaventem tested since 31 December

Non-Belgians flying to Belgium are obliged to provide a negative coronavirus tests prior to their departure.

The airport says that currently 70% of passengers departing from Zaventem take a coronavirus test prior to their trip. A growing number of countries are demanding a negative coronavirus test as prerequisite to entry for travellers arriving from abroad. There are currently four locations where passengers can be tested at Brussels Airport.

Meanwhile, the temperature checks on passengers in the airport’s departure hall are being stopped. As so many passengers are taking coronavirus tests prior to their departure the temperature checks have become surplus to requirements. Furthermore, very few passengers were found to have a high temperature.