British coronavirus variant in Kontich and Edegem “Thousands in quarantine due to negligence by a few”

At the school in Edegem two pupils were found to have the British variant. This was the case with one person at the school in Kontich.

Speaking about the cases at the school in his municipality the Mayor of Edegem Koen Metsu (nationalist) stressed that the two pupils were not at school when they became infected. Mr Metsu told VRT Radio 2 Antwerp that “It quickly became clear that they have the British variant and front-line medical staff and Antwerp University Hospital were able to trace how they became infected. They are people that had travelled. I don’t know whether they were tested on their return, but the infection has now been detected and we are following up on it closely. We now need to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread any further”.

Mr Metsu went on to point to the responsibility carried by the people that are infected. "We have agreed that we won’t give any further details, but it is true that if everyone had stuck to the rules, we wouldn’t be in this difficult situation now. This is deeply regrettable. This is a great responsibility as is underlined by today’s events. If you count all the adults as well, thousands of people have been impacted by the negligence of a few individuals”. As his children are pupils at the school, Mr Metsu is one of those that are being required to quarantine.