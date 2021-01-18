Sports

Club Brugge extend their lead at the top

As ever it was an action-packed and at times exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started of badly for RSC Anderlecht. Playing a large portion of their match down to 10 they lost their away game against KAS Eupen 2-0. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem, Excel Mouscron that beat second-placed KRC Genk and KV Mechelen that won away against fourth-placed Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday there were wins for Royal Antwerp FC, Standard de Liège, Club Brugge and Sint-Truiden.

The weekend’s results

KAS Eupen             2-0        RSC Anderlecht

KV Oostende          2-1         KV Kortrijk

Waasland-Beveren 1-5     Zulte Waregem

Excel Mouscron        2-0     KRC Genk

Sporting Charleroi   0-1      KV Mechelen

KAA Gent                      0-1           Royal Antwerp FC

Cercle Brugge           0-1       Standard de Liège

Beerschot                0-3          Club Brugge

Sint-Truiden             3-1           OH Leuven

The league table after 21 games

1) Club Brugge – 45 points

2) KRC Genk – 38 points

3) Royal Antwerp FC – 34 points

4) Sporting Charleroi – 33 points

5) KV Oostende – 32 points

6) OH Leuven – 32 points

7) RSC Anderlecht – 32 points

8) Standard de Liège – 31 points

9) Zulte Waregem – 30 points

10) Beerschot – 30 points

11)  KV Kortrijk – 29 points

12) KAS Eupen – 27 points

13) KAA Gent – 26 points

14) KV Mechelen – 26 points

15) Sint-Truiden – 23 points

16) Excel Mouscron – 20 points

17) Cercle Brugge – 19 points

18) Waasland Beveren – 19 points 

