Club Brugge extend their lead at the top

As ever it was an action-packed and at times exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started of badly for RSC Anderlecht. Playing a large portion of their match down to 10 they lost their away game against KAS Eupen 2-0. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem, Excel Mouscron that beat second-placed KRC Genk and KV Mechelen that won away against fourth-placed Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday there were wins for Royal Antwerp FC, Standard de Liège, Club Brugge and Sint-Truiden.