Club Brugge extend their lead at the top
As ever it was an action-packed and at times exciting weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. The weekend started of badly for RSC Anderlecht. Playing a large portion of their match down to 10 they lost their away game against KAS Eupen 2-0. On Saturday there were wins for KV Oostende, Zulte Waregem, Excel Mouscron that beat second-placed KRC Genk and KV Mechelen that won away against fourth-placed Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday there were wins for Royal Antwerp FC, Standard de Liège, Club Brugge and Sint-Truiden.
The weekend’s results
KAS Eupen 2-0 RSC Anderlecht
KV Oostende 2-1 KV Kortrijk
Waasland-Beveren 1-5 Zulte Waregem
Excel Mouscron 2-0 KRC Genk
Sporting Charleroi 0-1 KV Mechelen
KAA Gent 0-1 Royal Antwerp FC
Cercle Brugge 0-1 Standard de Liège
Beerschot 0-3 Club Brugge
Sint-Truiden 3-1 OH Leuven
The league table after 21 games
1) Club Brugge – 45 points
2) KRC Genk – 38 points
3) Royal Antwerp FC – 34 points
4) Sporting Charleroi – 33 points
5) KV Oostende – 32 points
6) OH Leuven – 32 points
7) RSC Anderlecht – 32 points
8) Standard de Liège – 31 points
9) Zulte Waregem – 30 points
10) Beerschot – 30 points
11) KV Kortrijk – 29 points
12) KAS Eupen – 27 points
13) KAA Gent – 26 points
14) KV Mechelen – 26 points
15) Sint-Truiden – 23 points
16) Excel Mouscron – 20 points
17) Cercle Brugge – 19 points
18) Waasland Beveren – 19 points