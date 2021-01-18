COVID-19: More infections, fewer hospitalisations, and deaths

During the week from 11 to 17 January an average of 115 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 10% on the average daily number of COVID-19 patient admissions during the previous week (4 to 10 January). On Sunday 17 January 77 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals, 22 patients were discharged. This leaves the total number of people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals at 1,892. Of these 367 are on intensive care wards and 190 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 51 people in Belgium died after having become infected with COVID-19 each day. This is 6% down on the 7-day rolling average for coronavirus deaths during the previous week. So far 20,435 people in Belgium have died after having become infected with coronavirus.

The number of people testing positive for the virus continues to rise. However, the rise is slowing. During the week from 8 to 14 January an average of 2,010 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 9% more than the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. However, 28% more tests were carried between 8 and 14 January than was the case between 1 and 7 January.

The percentage of those tested that test positive for the coronavirus now stands at 5%. So far there have been 678,839 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Belgium.