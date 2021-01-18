Police in Zaventem end wake with 69 mourners

A local resident called the police on Saturday afternoon to report a gathering at a house in Nossegem. A total of 69 people had gathered at the house for a wake. Not only were too many people present inside the house, but they were also not wearing face coverings and failed to respect social distancing.

One person was able to escape. The other people present at the wake were identified and asked to leave the house. Some of those present had already been caught breaching the coronavirus measures. All those present at the wake were issued with crime reports. They can expect a fine of 750 euro or a court summons. One of those present was found to be in possession of pepper spray that is considered an illegal weapon under Belgian law.

Speaking on VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant, the Mayor of Zaventem Ingrid Holemans (liberal) said that it is regrettable that there are still people that breach the rules designed to curb the spread of coronavirus and don’t realise the seriousness of the situation that we are in.

"Thousands of people are becoming infected every day and the British variant is on the rise in our country. We need to keep at it and all of us should closely follow the rules so that soon we will be able to get vaccinated as planned and a third peak can be averted”.