Vaccination of health care professionals with Moderna vaccine gets under way at ZNA Middelheim

Health care professionals at the ZNA Middelheim hospital in Antwerp became the first in Flanders to be vaccinated with the American biotech company Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine on Monday morning. During this week around 1,000 staff at the hospital will be vaccinated. First up for a vaccine was Head Nurse Luc Clement of the hospital's COVID Cohort. Staff at hospitals in La Louvière (Hainaut), Brussels and Eupen (Liège Province) also were vaccinated for the first time on Monday.