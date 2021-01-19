“Damage from the water worse than from the fire”

Fire-fighters faced quite a challenge to extinguish the blaze given the size of the building says Walter Derieuw of the Brussels fire service: “The source of the fire was hard to reach and we had difficulty getting there with our ladders. Officers needed to walk on the roof itself and tug the hoses up there.”

Paul Dujardin, Director of the Bozar, says the fire is a tragedy: “Next year we are celebrating our centenary. Hopefully the government will help us to repair the damaged section really quickly”.

Speaking this morning Mr Dujardin added that most of the damage seemed to have been caused by water from the fire-fighters as well as the rain.

Damage to the Henry Le Boeuf Hall, where the final of the Queen Elisabeth Music Competition is staged, is limited, though the gigantic organ that dominates the hall suffered water damage.