“We’re doing better than the neighbours”

“For the first time this year New Year’s Day is no longer included in the comparative data and we can look at the figures as if we are looking at ordinary working weeks. Today we noticed a fall in the number of new cases. This is a trend that will continue in coming days.”

The virologist speaks of a plateau phase: “To be honest we’ve been in this plateau phase since November with between 2,000 and 3,000 new cases a day. We’re doing a lot better than neighbouring countries, but we have reached a fragile balance with infection numbers much higher than we would like.”

Prof Van Gucht also notes that mobility is markedly on the rise in Belgium: “Once again we are travelling to work. We are back to December levels. Undoubtedly this will put pressure on the figures.”