British variant claims lives of 7 residents of West Flemish care home

By Monday 4 residents had already died. By today the death toll had increased to 7, the Director of the care home told VRT News. 5 residents of are currently receiving hospital treatment for coronavirus. A total of 59 residents of the care home and 9 residents of warden-controlled flats adjacent to it tested positive for coronavirus. 2 residents of the warden-controlled flats have also been hospitalised. 40 members of staff at the care home have tested positive for coronavirus.

With so many members of staff off sick or quarantining, the care home has brought in assistance from home nursing professionals and the Wit-Gele-Kruis, an organisation that is specialised in the provision of home helps and home nursing. From today four ambulance staff and an army logistics expert are also helping out at the care home. They will continue to offer help to the care home until 28 January.

Tomorrow (Wednesday 20 January) the residents and a large portion of the care home staff will be tested again. The results of the tests should be known on Thursday.

Meanwhile, around 2,300 pupils and 500 staff at several schools in Houthulst and neighbouring Diksmuide, Westouter and Lo-Reninge are being tested for coronavirus.