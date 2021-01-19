Government supports extending the sales by two weeks

The proposal enjoys the support of the federal Ministers Pierre-Yves Dermarge (Francophone socialist) and David Clarinval (Francophone liberal) and the federal Secretary of State Eva De Bleeker (Flemish liberal). Together they are responsible for the changes to legislation that would be required for the length of the sales to be extended.

Earlier, the proposal had received the thumbs up from the High Council for the Self-Employed and Small and Medium Sized Businesses. However, the Council notes that extending the length of the sales “Will not offer a solution to all problems but can help stimulate extra sales of remaining stock and as a result create extra cashflow”.

In the advice given by the council it states that the prolongation should remain an exception. The bill extending the length of the sales will be voted on in committee on Wednesday.