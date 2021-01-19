Home working haemorrhaging support
Data from the big tech giants show that fewer and fewer people are working from home. That’s despite the fact that the government has instructed businesses to get as many staff as possible to work from home and despite the checks being carried out on businesses by labour inspectors.
Homeworking gained fresh momentum in November when new restrictions were introduced, but in the weeks following the half-term break more and more staff returned to their workplace. Data from tech giants like Apple and Google reveal that more and more people are travelling to their place of work.