Number of people testing positive falls slightly as “New Year effect” no longer plays role in coronavirus figures

The number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised each day continues to fall. During the week from 12 to 18 January an average of 116 people with COVID-19 were admitted to hospital each day. This is down 9% on the average number of hospital admissions during the previous week (5 to 11 January).

On Monday 18 January 98 coronavirus patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 29 patients were discharged. There are currently 1,974 patients with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 369 are on intensive care wards. 193 patients are on ventilators.

During the week from 9 to 15 January an average of 2,018 people in Belgium tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is down 2% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. This is the first (slight) fall since 3 January. Since the start of the pandemic last March there have been 679,771 confirmed coronavirus infections in Belgium.

During the week from 9 to 15 January an average of 44,700 coronavirus tests were carried out each day in Belgium. This is 11% up on the previous week. Of those that were tested for coronavirus, 5.1% tested positive.

The number of people with COVID-19 that are dying continues to fall. During the week from 9 to 15 January an average of 50 people per day died after having become infected with coronavirus. This is down 8% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Up until now the pandemic has claimed the lives of 20,472 people in Belgium.