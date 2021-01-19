Three die in accident on level crossing in Herne

The around 25 passengers that were aboard the train were able to continue their journey aboard a replacement bus. The accident meant that the line between Ath and Enghien (both Hainaut Province) was closed. A replacement bus service ferried rail passengers between the two stations.

The rail infrastructure company Indrabel’s spokesman Frédéric Petit told journalists that initial indications appear to show that the level crossing was closed when the accident occurred. The bell was sounding and the red stop light was on at the time of the collision. This is backed up by CCTV images.



An accident investigation will look into the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

The railway reopened at 5am on Tuesday morning and services were back to normal in time for the morning rush hour.