Two dead after shooting at dry cleaner’s in Lier
Two people have died in a shooting at a dry cleaner’s in the town of Lier in Antwerp Province. The shooting took place on Monday evening on the Kartuizersvest in the town.
A woman was found shot dead with the man suspected of having killed her lying next to her. He had bullet wounds and died later in hospital.
It is possible that the man shot and killed the woman before shooting himself. He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition but died later in the evening.
What the relationship was between the woman and her killer was and what the circumstances surrounding the shooting were are currently the subject of an investigation.