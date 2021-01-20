Corona latest: all key indicators lower
The number of hospitalisations and deaths linked to coronavirus have all dropped. The latest daily average shows the number of new cases of the virus fell by 5% over the past week.
In the week to 19 January on average 123 people a day were rushed to hospital with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is down 1% on the week.
On Tuesday 183 Covid patients were admitted. 190 patients were discharged. 1,960 corona patients are currently in hospital. 360 are receiving critical care; 198 are on a ventilator.
In the week to 16 January on average 1,988 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is down 5% on the week. In all 681,250 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.
Over the same period, on average 44,000 tests were carried out each day. 5.2% of tests are coming back positive.
The number of deaths is now averaging out at 50 a day. This figure too is down 5% on the week. So far 20,554 deaths have been linked to coronavirus in Belgium.
On Monday 112,293 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Belgium.