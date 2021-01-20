Corona latest: all key indicators lower

In the week to 19 January on average 123 people a day were rushed to hospital with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The figure is down 1% on the week.

On Tuesday 183 Covid patients were admitted. 190 patients were discharged. 1,960 corona patients are currently in hospital. 360 are receiving critical care; 198 are on a ventilator.

In the week to 16 January on average 1,988 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is down 5% on the week. In all 681,250 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Belgium.

Over the same period, on average 44,000 tests were carried out each day. 5.2% of tests are coming back positive.

The number of deaths is now averaging out at 50 a day. This figure too is down 5% on the week. So far 20,554 deaths have been linked to coronavirus in Belgium.

On Monday 112,293 people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Belgium.