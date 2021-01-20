River Skimmer launched to clear up river plastic
The River Skimmer has officially been taken into service at a dock in Merksem (City of Antwerp). The River Skimmer is a piece of equipment that floats in water and is designed to suck up and clear up floating refuse like plastics. All plastics floating within a metre and a half of the device should disappear into it. The skimmer is the first of its type to be used in Belgium. Others are planned outside the MAS Museum in Antwerp and in Ghent.
The skimmer will be deployed at so called refuse hotspots and will operate 24 hours a day. It can clean 500 litres of water a minute. The river skimmer won’t be able to sort the entire problem: it’s estimated some 8 billion kilos of plastic waste ends up in our seas and oceans each year. This year’s aim is to tackle a million kilos.
The River Skimmer is an initiative of the not-for-profit organisation River Clean-up.