River Skimmer launched to clear up river plastic

The skimmer will be deployed at so called refuse hotspots and will operate 24 hours a day. It can clean 500 litres of water a minute. The river skimmer won’t be able to sort the entire problem: it’s estimated some 8 billion kilos of plastic waste ends up in our seas and oceans each year. This year’s aim is to tackle a million kilos.

The River Skimmer is an initiative of the not-for-profit organisation River Clean-up.