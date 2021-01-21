Belgium calls for ban on non-essential travel across its borders

Mr De Croo favours a temporary ban on non-essential travel across EU borders.

“We are not calling for the closure of our borders. Trade must continue and employees who work in neighbouring countries must be able to travel. During the first lockdown, when borders were closed, there were considerable problems with the supply of goods.”

“Journeys that are not essential, e.g. tourism, must be halted. In recent months we asked people in a friendly way not to travel: 160,000 people went away over the Christmas break. If you travel, you can carry the virus back with you in your suitcase. This type of travel we must bring to a halt temporarily. The situation in Belgium is better than in neighbouring countries, but the slightest spark can reignite the figures. We need to protect our favourable position."

Flemish PM Jan Jambon (nationalist) and Flemish health minister Wouter Beke (Christian democrat) too support a ban on non-essential travel and they intend to take this forward as the position of the Flemish government to talks with the other Belgian administrations.