Corona update: tiny drop in new cases, hospitalisations and deaths

On Wednesday 141 people were hospitalised with Covid. 160 patients were discharged. 1,937 patients with Covid are currently in hospital. 336 are in critical care, 189 on a ventilator.

In the week to 17 January, on average 49 people with Covid died each day. The figure is down just over 11% on the week.

In the same period on average 1,973 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is down 6% on the week.

During this period on average 43,100 tests were carried out each day. The figure is down 2% on the week. 5.3% of tests are coming back positive.