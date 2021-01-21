Test procedure simplified for symptomatics in Brussels

The new procedure should make it easier to detect people who are corona positive and possess no fixed family doctor. From now on GPs at test centres can provide a prescription for people with symptoms or who had a high-risk contact to cover their appointment.

Last week Belgian health ministers decided that everybody with a high-risk contact should get tested on Day 1 and Day 7 of their quarantine. People who experienced a high-risk contact need to quarantine until their second test comes back negative. People who test positive after their second test need to quarantine for seven days and can only leave quarantine three days after symptoms disappear.