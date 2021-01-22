161 people caught in breach of coronavirus restrictions in the capital every day

Between 15 March and 30 November 41,966 breaches of the coronavirus measures were recorded and action taken against those that had perpetrated them.

In October crime reports were filed for 3,412 breaches. This was more than double in November with action being taken against the perpetrators of 7,044 breaches of the coronavirus restrictions. However, November was the first month in which the Lockdown 2.0 measures were in force.

The figures are for the whole of the Brussels-Capital Region and are a total of the breaches of the coronavirus measures recorded in Brussels' 6 policing areas.

The largest number of crime reports for breaches of the coronavirus measures was drafted in April. Then 13,969 breaches were recorded in the capital. This equates to an average of 465.6 per day. However, during the whole of April very strict rules were in force with a ban on “non-essential” journeys and people even being issued with fines for sitting on park benches.