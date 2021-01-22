After a 4 year wait Blankenberge’s Seal Pontoon gets its first visitor
More than four years since the construction of the Seal Pontoon in the yachting harbour at the West Flemish coastal resort of Blankenberge, the pontoon has finally welcomed its first visitor. On Thursday a seal was spotted on the pontoon that was built at the request of local residents and cost 35,000 euro.
Due to the increase in the seal population off the coast of West Flanders there is a growing need for the provision of places for them to rest.
In Ostend an area of coast is cordoned off for this purpose and in Nieuwpoort there is also an area where tired seals can rest.