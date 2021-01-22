Non-essential foreign travel to be banned until 1 March

All tourism and travel for leisure and pleasure will be banned for four and a half weeks. The rule will apply both to travel abroad by Belgians and people resident in Belgium and people from outside Belgium wishing to visit the country. However, travel for professional reasons will be allowed. This includes business trips, professional sportspeople that need to travel abroad to take part in competitions or matches and lorry and van drivers that need to cross the border in order to collect or deliver goods. In the case of travel for professional reasons a written declaration from the employer stating that that the trip is for professional purposes will be required.

Travel for humanitarian reasons will also be allowed. Humanitarian reasons include crossing the border to help a person in need or to attend the funeral of a friend. Travel for family reasons is allowed too. This can be to collect or take your children to or from a former partner with whom you have joint-custody. Attending a family funeral or visiting a sick relative are also included among the "family reasons" considered justified for cross border travel.

People that live close to the border and usually cross it to go to work or do their shopping will also be allowed to continue to do so.

Those that need to cross the border for educational reasons, for example to attend school or university will also continue to be allowed to do so.

Non-essential travel has been banned to prevent a repeat of what happened during the Christmas holidays when tens of thousands of people went abroad to holiday or to spend the festive season with their families, often in countries with far higher infection rates than here in Belgium.