Professor Van Gucht: "Light at the end of the tunnel is shining ever more brightly”

Professor Van Gucht went on to further describe the evolution of the coronavirus figures. “The fall (in the number of new infections) is currently only apparent in Wallonia and Brussels, with falls of 11% and 29% respectively compared with the previous week. In Flanders we see an increase of 2%. The fall is greatest among over 80s (-20%). However, we see an 11% increase among children under 10”.

Despite concerns about the British variant, the number of people in care homes testing positive for coronavirus has fallen during the past week. "In Flanders there were 6.5 new infections per 1,000 residents. The week before this was 7.3 per 1,000 residents”. During the past week there were new large outbreaks (at least 10 cases) of coronavirus in 5% of Flemish hospitals. This is unchanged compared with the previous week. In Brussels there were no new outbreaks and in Wallonia there were new outbreaks in 5% of the region’s care homes.